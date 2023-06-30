Councillors want EPA to explain plastic waste build-up

WEST Cork councillors want the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to explain why plastic waste is allowed to accumulate in a quarry in Kerry.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the western divisional committee meeting by Fine Gael Cllr Kevin Murphy.

‘Why,’ he asked, ‘are farmers being prosecuted for dumping their waste while the environment protection agency (EPA) is allowing huge quantities of plastic waste to be dumped in a quarry.’

Mr Murphy asked Council officials to write to the EPA and he asked Council officials to hold them to account for their stewardship.

As he displayed photographs of the plastic waste piled ‘20f, 30ft to 50ft’ high, he maintained an investigation should be carried out.

Farmer and Fine Gael Cllr John O’Sullivan warned there would be a danger if the plastic caught fire. ‘It would create an environmental and health hazard,’ he said.

Farmer and Independent Cllr Declan Hurley said the issue was of great concern. He claimed authorities can be ‘heavy handed with farmers’ while, on the other hand, waste is allowed to be stored in a quarry in Kerry.

Environment director Louis Duffy said the problem with the plastic had been brought to his attention and the Council offered to assist Kerry County Council. However, he said the Kerry local authority ‘felt they had the matter under control.’

The director also informed the councillors that the quarry is ‘a temporary holding’ site and that the plastic is to be transported for recycling purposes.

The Southern Star asked the EPA for a comment.