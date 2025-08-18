Over 50% failure rate in Skibbereen NCT centre

Data from the National Car Testing Service (NCT) shows that since the start of the year, the pass rate at the Skibbereen centre is just 47.1%, of 13,469 cars tested.

Just over 6,000 cars failed on a major fault, and another 1,103 failed for a dangerous fault.

This compares with Macroom and Blarney, where the pass rate was almost the same at 51%, and Little Island in Cork, where the pass rate is slightly higher, at almost 54%.

Nationally, the most common reason for failure issues with the steering and suspension, followed closely by issues with lights and electrics, the side slip test, and tyres.

About 10% of cars fail the brake test.

Depending on the year, the ever-popular VW Golf performs well, with a pass rate of 72% in 2017 models tested since January 1st 2025.

However, this drops to 29% for 2008 models.

2021 Toyota Corollas comes with a pass rate of 86%, compared to the 2008 model, which has a lower pass rate of 38%.