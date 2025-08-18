News

Over 50% failure rate in Skibbereen NCT centre

August 18th, 2025 6:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Data from the National Car Testing Service (NCT) shows that since the start of the year, the pass rate at the Skibbereen centre is just 47.1%, of 13,469 cars tested.

Just over 6,000 cars failed on a major fault, and another 1,103 failed for a dangerous fault.

This compares with Macroom and Blarney, where the pass rate was almost the same at 51%, and Little Island in Cork, where the pass rate is slightly higher, at almost 54%.

Nationally, the most common reason for failure issues with the steering and suspension, followed closely by issues with lights and electrics, the side slip test, and tyres.

About 10% of cars fail the brake test.

Depending on the year, the ever-popular VW Golf performs well, with a pass rate of 72% in 2017 models tested since January 1st 2025.

However, this drops to 29% for 2008 models.

2021 Toyota Corollas comes with a pass rate of 86%, compared to the 2008 model, which has a lower pass rate of 38%.

