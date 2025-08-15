Galley Head Swim cancelled this weekend

The Galley Head Swim, which was due to take place this Saturday August 16th, has been cancelled due to Met Éireann issuing a small craft warning for tomorrow.

The Galley Head Swim Committee said they had ‘absolutely no choice’ in this matter but are urging those who had planned to attend tomorrow’s event to take part in a ‘virtual swim’ instead and wear their tops proudly.

‘As a committee we are hugely disappointed that we are unable to proceed with the event and unfortunately we are not in a position to reschedule the swim again this Summer,’ said a spokesperson.

‘We really appreciate everyone’s efforts, your training, phenomenal fundraising and your support throughout. We are immensely proud of everything that has been achieved since the Galley Head Swim began seven years ago with well over €500,000 raised for amazing charities including our four chosen charities this year – Marymount, Cancer Connect, CoAction and the Samaritans.’

They added that they will be in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery from 6pm to 7pm this eventing to allow people to collect their tops.

‘It would be great if you can complete your swim ‘virtually’ in a location and time of your choice (if you have not already done so previously). Wear your tops proudly and send us photos and tag us on social media. Of course we ask that when you do your swim, you do it safely, never swim alone and enjoy it.’