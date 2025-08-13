Entries are open for best in rural writing

Entries are being accepted for the 2025 ‘Best in Rural Writing’ competition, run by the specialist literary journal The Milk House.

The journal features the work of those writing on rural subjects, with the belief that working on the land is an indisputable link, regardless of where the parties come from.

To that end, the competition is open to everyone across the world.

With a €10 entry fee, the top prize is €500, and both fiction and non-fiction up to 7,000 words are accepted.

Ten shortlisted entries will be selected, and judges will ultimately judge the best short story and the best essay.

For full entry details, check ‘writing competitions’ at writing.ie.