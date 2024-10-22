WATCH: How Rory Gallagher became one of the world's greatest ever guitarists

THOUGH born in Ballyshannon in Donegal, it was the rebel county of Cork where legendary Irish musician William Rory Gallagher grew up and first made his name.

Throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, this soft spoken, perfectionist, rock star dominated the Irish music scene thanks to his generational musical ability and unwavering dedication to his craft.

But what was it about Rory that drove him to become the guitarist & musician he eventually became? What made Rory Gallagher so special?

Watch below:

American blues guitar legend Joe Bonamassa was in Cork recently for the announcement of two very special Rory Gallagher tribute shows that he will perform Live At The Marquee in 2025 on July 1st and 2nd.

Also in attendance at the press conference held in The Oliver Plunkett in Cork city were Donal and Daniel Gallagher (Rory's brother and nephew), Gallagher's long-time bassist Gerry McEvoy and Peter Aiken of Aiken Promotions.

Watch Joe Bonamassa performing a blistering version of Rory Gallagher's iconic 'Cradle Rock' below: