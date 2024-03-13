WATCH: ‘Ancestors’ tribute to Women’s Day filmed at Sheep’s Head

A NEW song and video filmed at Sheep’s Head was released to coincide with International Women’s Day.

‘Ancestors’ is the latest music video from Cork-based contemporary folk artist Lewis Barfoot and her creative partner, South Korean visual artist Narae Kim.

The video was filmed entirely on an iPhone amidst the breathtaking beauty of Sheep’s Head.

‘The video pays homage to the strength and resilience of Irish women throughout history who have paved the way for freedom, without necessarily experiencing it themselves,’ said Lewis.

‘Ancestors is a heartfelt tribute to these women and their enduring legacy.’

Lewis is currenly living in Upper Glanmire.

‘I desperately miss living in Maughanaclea (near Kealkil) where I used to be based,’ she said. ‘I do hope I can move back before too long.’

Her next gigs are city based: she is the guest singer at Cork Singers Club at An Spailpin Fánach on April 28th and will have a full band show at The Roundy on May 15th.

‘I dearly hope to get a West Cork show before too long,’ she told The Southern Star.

‘Ancestors’ is the third collaboration between Lewis and Narae Kim. Their last work was the acclaimed animation Fisherman which premiered at the Cork International Film Festival (Nov 2020) and went onto screen at Irish Film London (Dec 2020), St Brigid’s Film Festival (2021), Cruinniú na nOg (2021), Chicago Irish Film Festival (2021). Irish Film Institute (2021), Athens International Film Festival, Ohio (2021) and The Still Voices Festival (Nov 2021).

‘Ancestors’ is taken from Barfoot’s sophomore album Home, which was released last November and features guest vocalists Kerry Andrew (aka You Are Wolf), Sarah Dacey, MaJiKer, Ben See, Ellis Kerkhoven, Bren Ó Ruaidh, Elisabeth Flett, and Justine Grounds.

You can watch the video for Ancestors here.