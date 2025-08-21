40 from Cork in foodie finals

A NUMBER of West Cork producers are among the 40 Cork finalists for Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards 2025.

The very best of Irish food and drink will be celebrated in Dingle from Thursday October 2nd to Sunday October 5th, with the Blas Village, Showcase, Eat Ireland in a Day market and the awards themselves all running on Friday October 3rd.

The finalists shortlisted from Cork across a wide range of categories are Alternative Christmas Pudding Company, Andrea’s Kitchen, Bandon Vale Cheese, Bantry Bay Seafoods, Beara Distillery, Blacks Brewing & Distilling, Clona Dairy Products, Durrus, Folláin, Foxway Co T/A Silver Pail Dairy, Fudge Delights, Gubbeen Farmhouse Cheese, Hassett’s Bakers & Confectioners, Horgan’s Delicatessen Supplies, Hyde, Irish Yogurts, K O’Connell Fish Merchants, Keohane Seafoods, Kepak, Kinsale Mead Co, Leahy’s Open Farm, Malay Kitchen, McCarthy’s of Kanturk, Mella’s Fudge, Nohoval Drinks Company T/A Stonewell Cider & Nohoval Apple Wine, North Cork Creameries, Nua Asador, O’Donovan’s Enniskeane, O’Flynn’s Gourmet Sausage Company, Ogam Foods, O’Keeffes Bakery/Irish Country Cuisine, On The Pigs Back (La Charcuterie Irlandaise), Sage Products, Scally’s of Clonakilty, SuperValu, Second Street Bakeshop, Skeaghanore West Cork farm, The Good Fish Company, Velo Coffee Roasters, West Cork Distillers and Wildberry Bakery.

Now in its 18th year, Blas na hÉireann continues to grow, with more than 3,000 entries submitted from across the island, and a record number of new producers taking part. Judging, which took place over May, June and July, is blind-tasted and scored by a network of experts, including chefs, buyers, academics, restaurateurs, and industry leaders.

‘We are delighted to see Local Enterprise Office clients recognised as finalists,’ said Niall O’Keeffe. head of enterprise at LEO Cork. The weekend will see the return of the hugely popular Eat Ireland in a Day market and the Blas Village, where finalists can showcase their products.