Trailer offers sneak peak ahead of The Late Late Toy Show in three weeks' time

The trailer for The Late Late Toy Show has just been revealed ahead of the show in three weeks’ time, with anticipation building for one of the biggest television and cultural events of the year.

Families across West Cork will sit down to watch it all unfold from 9.35pm on Friday December 4 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. Every year, there's much speculation over The Late Late Toy Show theme, with the guessing game starting weeks in advance.

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The trailer follows presenter Patrick Kielty to The Late Late Show Toy Show Lab underground where a team of top junior scientists are working on developing the perfect formula for the show’s theme.

The kids promise Patrick extra magic and extra "OMG" as they bring him on a whirlwind journey through their colourful lab as he discovers this year's theme.

Returning this year is The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, which has raised over €31 million since it began in 2020. Viewers can donate throughout the night via Revolut, and online at rte.ie/toyshowappeal.