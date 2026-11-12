Search is on for new country star

GLÓR TÍRE, Ireland’s premier Country music show, returns for its 23rd season in 2027, and auditions are open as the search begins for this island’s new

country star.

The popular and influential show - widely regarded as the premier platform for new and emerging talent, and as essential to the lifeblood of the country and Irish genre - will be broadcast on Ireland’s national Irish language station, TG4, next year.

Past success stories include West Cork’s Effie Neill. Entrants are asked to send one video or YouTube link of themselves performing a song, along with their age, contact details, and a brief description of themselves to [email protected].

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Entrants must be over 18 as of 1 Oct 2026. The deadline for entries is midday Monday November 9.

All entries will be uploaded onto a YouTube channel and shared with the Glór Tíre mentors who will choose their contestant. Videos must be in a format which can be downloaded or viewed on YouTube. Videos or applications on Facebook, or through any other social media platforms, will not be accepted.