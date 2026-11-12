Debut art exhibition for Patricia Shalloe

RETIRED dentist turned artist, Patricia Shalloe’s first solo exhibition at her Cork studio opens at 6pm on Thursday November 26, writes Jackie Keogh.

For more than 25 years Patricia Shalloe has been a part-time resident of the Mizen Peninsula. And since she retired from her profession as a dentist, Patricia has been able to spend more time there.

An active member of the Schull Triathlon Club, Patricia swims and cycles with them in the summer months, and continues swimming into the winter.

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It is the dramatic coastline and expansive westward skies over Dunmanus bay that has inspired her art.

So too has the garden that she and her husband Nick, with the help of friend, neighbour and landscape gardener Levi Reed.

The recent baking-hot summer with its long, light-suffused evenings, was a stimulus for Patricia’s latest art work that is drenched in rich colours.

The artist has striven to capture some of the vibrancy and beauty of nature when it is at its best in natural light.

Following the opening, Patricia’s exhibition runs from 10am to 6pm at her Cork studio, which is located on the third floor of 125 St Patrick’s Street in Cork, from on Friday and Saturday November 27 and 28.