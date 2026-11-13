Bandon singer Lyra appears to announce pregnancy ahead of Late Late appearance

Bandon-born singer Lyra has appeared to announce her pregnancy through a video shared on her social platforms.

The popstar can be seen walking along the beach and posing in the woods, holding her hands against a visible baby bump. The post on Instagram, which was captioned The Turning Tide as a homage to the accompanying song, was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from her fans.

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The video was posted yesterday, with Lyra set to perform her rendition of The Pogues' Streets of Sorrow/Birmingham Six on The Late Late Show tonight. The performance coincides with the release of the tribute album, 20th Century Paddy - The Songs of Shane MacGowan.

The album is an homage to McGowan, who passed away in 2023, and features artists like Bruce Springsteen, U2, Damien Dempsey and Hozier. On top of her performance, Lyra is expected to announce some exciting personal news, with fans now convinced they know what it is.

The Bandon singer has supported the likes of Westlife, Dermot Kennedy, Gavin James and Cian Ducrot. She also gained acclaim for her breathtaking rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann before the first ever regular season NFL game in Ireland, where the Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.