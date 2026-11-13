West Cork produce served to European heads of state at Dublin summit

Two West Cork products were served to 50 European heads of state and government as part of a menu crafted to celebrate Irish food heritage, exceptional provenance, artisan suppliers, and sustainable dining.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin hosted the dinner in the National Gallery yesterday evening for leaders attending the European Political Community summit. Smoked wild Irish salmon from Sally Barnes’ Woodcock Smokery in Castletownshend was served to the guests, alongside Glenilen Farm butter from Drimoleague.

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“I’m thrilled to bits just to be amongst some of the most extraordinary food products from this country,” said Sally. “I think it's great for getting the word out about some of the most extraordinary food producers, we're all struggling so this kind of event is incredibly powerful and important for all of us.”

She added that if it helped show how hard all the “fabulous food producers in the country” are working to keep their foods out there in the difficult times it was worth it. “We persist because we're passionate about what we do, it's not about the bottom line really it's about being able to be creative in your own little way and make something that hopefully enhances what mother nature has done.”

Elsewhere in Cork, Killahora Orchards’ Rare Apple Ice Wine was served at the event, chosen by Chef Mark Moriarty who said that his team were honoured to represent Irish hospitality. “We hope we’ve done the industry proud, and put on a show that highlights what 21st-century Irish food and hospitality are all about.”

The Taoiseach added: “Following a very productive series of meetings at the EPC summit I was delighted to offer the leaders who travelled to Dublin the opportunity to enjoy the best of our world-renowned produce, expertly designed and delivered by Mark Moriarty.”