West Cork businesses impacted by worldwide Microsoft outage

Businesses across West Cork have been impacted by the Microsoft outage that has seen email and other services affected for users worldwide.

Clóna Dairy Products issued a customer notice saying the Microsoft service outage was causing disruptions to its email communications. They warned it may result in delays in responding to customer enquiries.

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The Celtic Ross Hotel issued a similar statement, saying they did not have access to their email account due to the worldwide issue. They asked customers to contact them by phone if needed, or used the website or booking engine for bedroom reservations. Cork County Council and the HSE have both confirmed issues with their email service.

The effects of the outage have been felt globally, with businesses, governments and health organisations unable to access their Microsoft Outlook accounts and communicate as normal.

According to Microsoft the issue is not due to malicious activity, but assured customers they are treating the hours-long disruption with urgency until it is resolved. The issue, which has been in effect for over 10 hours, is impacting Microsoft devices across 74 countries.