News

West Cork businesses impacted by worldwide Microsoft outage

November 13th, 2026 11:23 AM

By Chris Benn

West Cork businesses impacted by worldwide Microsoft outage Image

Share this article

Prefer Southern Star on Google

Businesses across West Cork have been impacted by the Microsoft outage that has seen email and other services affected for users worldwide.

 

Clóna Dairy Products issued a customer notice saying the Microsoft service outage was causing disruptions to its email communications. They warned it may result in delays in responding to customer enquiries.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

The Celtic Ross Hotel issued a similar statement, saying they did not have access to their email account due to the worldwide issue. They asked customers to contact them by phone if needed, or used the website or booking engine for bedroom reservations. Cork County Council and the HSE have both confirmed issues with their email service.

The effects of the outage have been felt globally, with businesses, governments and health organisations unable to access their Microsoft Outlook accounts and communicate as normal.

 

According to Microsoft the issue is not due to malicious activity, but assured customers they are treating the hours-long disruption with urgency until it is resolved. The issue, which has been in effect for over 10 hours, is impacting Microsoft devices across 74 countries.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended