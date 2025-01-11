Roots showing and a-growing in South West

WEST Cork singer songwriter ADT has been confirmed as part of the line-up for a major folk music event taking place at the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney this

month.

Your Roots Are Showing is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving and promoting folk music, and will be hosting its third annual folk music conference from January 15th to 19th, 2025, at the Gleneagle Hotel.

The event will showcase more than 90 artists from across the globe, starting the year in style and already becoming a cornerstone of Ireland’s folk, roots, and traditional music scene.

The 2025 conference celebrates Irish and global folk music culture, filled with live performances, professional development sessions, and interactive workshops, and will bring together folk music enthusiasts, industry professionals, and artists from Ireland, the USA, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and beyond.

The evening showcases will feature world-class performances blending traditional and contemporary folk sounds, with notable acts such as Rodney Owl, Lorraine Nash, Patrick Stefan, The Henry Girls, Áine Tyrell, The Good Behaviours, Fiona Kennedy, Mark Lyndon, The 19th Street Band, Good Habits, Al Qahwa, Brídín, Paddy Dennehy, and many more.

Kicking off the events, a special concert on January 14th will serve as curtainraiser to the conference, featuring Rhiannon Giddens, the Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winner known for her deep connection to roots music and Liam Ó Maonlaí of the Hothouse Flowers, whose music has become a cornerstone of Irish culture.

Peter Rowan, a legend in folk and bluegrass, will share the stage with Ron Block, the virtuoso banjo player from Alison Krauss & Union Station. Rowan, an inductee of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, will also be presented with a Lifetime Achievement in Music Award on stage.

The evening will also feature Thomas Gabriel, who carries on the legacy of his grandfather, Johnny Cash, with a unique blend of country and rock. Sandy Kelly, Ireland’s own first lady of country music, will bring her timeless voice to the stage, alongside rising Nashville star Kenny Sharp.

Brendan McCreanor, with his innovative approach to the uilleann pipes, and world renowned fiddle player Gerry O’Connor will be joined by Brown Liquor Music for some high energy sounds.

Special guest David Geaney, a five-time World Champion Irish dancer, will also perform, bringing his spectacular dance skills to the concert, further blending tradition with contemporary flair.

Tickets can be purchased online at showingroots.com