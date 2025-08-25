HSE South West expands winter programme to shield babies from RSV

PARENTS of newborns and babies up to six months old are being offered RSV immunisation for winter.

HSE South West is building on last winter’s successful programme which significantly reduced infections, serious illness and hospitalisations of young infants during the 2024-2025 winter season.

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) is a common virus that causes coughs and colds but can be more serious for young infants. It is the main cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in very young children.

For the month of September RSV immunisation is being offered in maternity settings across Cork and Kerry to all babies born in Ireland from 1st September 2025 to 28th February 2026.

Parents and guardians can book an appointment from Monday 1st September on the RSV Immunisation page of the HSE website: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/rsv/immunisation/

Dr Niamh Bambury, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE South West said: ‘RSV is a largely seasonal respiratory illness that particularly impacts babies and infants. During the winter months, we expect to see an increase in the circulation of RSV.

‘RSV can cause severe infection in babies and can result in hospitalisation in some cases. The RSV vaccine is the best way to prevent the illness. The vaccine protects babies during the critical early months when they are most vulnerable.’

Gabrielle O’Keeffe of HSE South West said: ‘Availing of the RSV vaccine gives your baby the best protection during the winter months - it prevents severe bronchiolitis, reducing the chance of illness, GP and emergency department visits.’

Almost 22,500 infants were immunised against RSV last year with an estimated 65% reduction in the number of RSV cases year on year.