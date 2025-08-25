WOMAN ON THE VERGE: Prepare, persevere, and don’t sweat the small stuff stuff

The trick is in the planning, as Emma’s discovered, ahead of the return to school mornings, missing hair ties, uneaten lunches, and weekly sessions with the nit comb.

WE can all stick our heads in the sand and pretend it’s not happening but as lovely as it would be, that’s not going to get us anywhere, so this week I’m sharing some ‘useful’ back-to-school hacks to get September off to a good start (and also because I wasn’t at Oasis and I don’t really have anything else to talk about; no point looking back in anger now I suppose).

I should preface this by saying I’m no expert, just winging it like everyone else, so it all comes with a health warning. Here goes….

Let’s start with the basics. First, have everything laid out the night before. By ‘everything’ I mean everything: uniforms (including socks), bags, lunchboxes and the most important of all, your car keys. There is possibly nothing more stressful than misplacing your car keys on a school morning.

Yes, this will ruin the aesthetic of your home but unless you’re planning a photoshoot get over it; it will help you get out the door in time. If you feel it’s easier to ditch the pyjamas and put everyone to bed in their uniforms, do it, no judgement here!

Be prepared to get up earlier than the rest of the household, and not to meditate, journal, do some yoga or enjoy a cuppa in peace, but just to keep everything on schedule. Crucial to you getting up on time, is going to bed on time. To all those feeling a bit weary after not having had a minute to themselves all summer, sorry. You’re not likely to get any ‘me time’ any time soon either.

Next, the lunches. I know some people do them the night before. In fact I once read how one person makes a week’s worth of sandwiches on a Sunday and freezes them. No judgement here, but personally I do them in the morning; not that it’s usually eaten but that’s another story. However, I do like to set the breakfast table the night before.

I know it literally takes three seconds but mentally it makes me feel more organised coming into the kitchen and seeing the bowls already on the counter top.

Meal planning is also something that the experts recommend.

By the end of the summer, I feel my household is 80% bread rolls, 12% crisps, 5% watermelon and 8% pizza (hang on, how much is that?), so I’m there for that. And it’s not a bad idea to look up some new recipes for after school snacks to keep things interesting. Having said that, I wouldn’t worry if your kid isn’t gleefully digging into protein balls and prefers a slice of toast. To be honest I’m not mad about the likes of sugar free muffins myself so why do I expect my kid to devour them? Moderation and all the rest.

That’s something to be kept in mind too when signing up to the after-school activities. It’s different for everyone but my general rule is that if there’s shouting (more than the average), rushing (same) or stress about when you’re going to fit in the homework or dinner, you’ve possibly signed up for too many. Tizziness and dizziness are best avoided if you can.

As long as night follows day, September will always bring a case of the dreaded nits so it’s best to stock up on the lotions and potions. As the saying goes, better to have them and not need them, than the other way around. And do your bit for everyone’s sanity and adopt the practice of ‘once a week have a peek’ – it just makes everyone’s lives easier (except for the child whose hair you are checking who will probably howl the house down, but it’s a necessary evil). And as Joe Duffy used to say, ‘wash those hands’. Encourage good hand hygiene and hopefully you’ll get as far as Christmas at least without succumbing to a bug (or to the end of September at least).

So, as well as being prepared for nits, you’ll need to be ready for ‘big’ feelings and emotions. I think a lot of it is our own fault. There’s a lot of talk levelled at smallies about ‘back to school,’ ‘big school,’ and ‘being ready’ etc. So there will be, without doubt, melt downs, burst ups, outbursts, etc, and that’s just me! Experts say it’s best not launch into a million questions when they/you first get in the door from school and that it will all come out in its own time. Probably at the worst possible time, but keep breathing.

Speaking of which, let’s remind ourselves of the power of the breath to help turn around a situation that’s gone wrong, regardless of our age. Slow it down, make your exhale longer than your inhale, in for four, out for six. And repeat. Doesn’t that feel better?

Another random tip is to have a ‘go to’ song you can play in the kitchen or the car to lift the mood and the vibration if the morning has gotten off to a bad start. Nothing like a family favourite banger to turn things round. For school-beginners, or anyone, a little note in the lunch box is another good ‘pick me up,’ or even a tiny little heart discreetly coloured in on a wrist. If all else fails, have a few jellies on standby to coax the more reluctant along. It always gets results and I speak from experience. Also, have a little stash of things like a hair brush, hair ties, and tissues in the car for emergency situations, or for when you run out of time to do it at home (which will be most mornings).

Finally, don’t sweat the small stuff, but do read the WhatsApps, and do get a planner/system that works for you (Google calendar, magnetic white board on the fridge). You’d be surprised how much headspace this frees up. I hate the phrase ‘stay in your lane’ but do, stay in your lane because comparison is the thief of joy. And remember all joy doesn’t have to end when school starts. There’s still nice long evenings to grab a swim or a walk, however, only once you’ve everything laid out for the next day. That goes without saying! And no, it’s not too soon to start thinking about Halloween costumes: it creeps up faster than you’d think.