Reader's Picture of the Week

August 25th, 2025 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Henning Pedersen caught his shot of the Puck and his Lady, protecting the cannons on Bere Island East.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries.

Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

