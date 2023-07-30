Rising Clon star Míde set to open new festival on Spike

CLONAKILTY singer-songwriter Míde Houlihan has been confirmed as the opening act of a special festival weekend taking place on Spike Island this autumn.

‘3 Nights on Spike’ is a concert series taking place on the island in Cork Harbou featuring some of Ireland’s finest musical talent.

Organised by music promoters The Good Room in association with Cork County Council and Fáilte Ireland, ‘3 Nights on Spike’ will take place from Friday September 15th until Sunday September 17th.

The festival will open with a performance by Míde and Susan O’Neill. Míde’s distinctive voice and folk sound has been widely acclaimed and her latest release came out at the start of the month, Truth Be Told. The Good Room describe here as ‘a rising star in the industry’ This is a huge opportunity for Míde for a festival which is likely to prove one of the hottest tickets of the year in Cork.

Susan O’Neill tops the bill on opening night and has gone from strength to strength since the award-winning album In The Game, with Mick Flannery.

On Saturday September 16th Yenkee will perform with support from Gerron, while on Saturday Jack O’Rourke is the main attraction.

Spike Island has an incredible past, being used for purposes ranging from monastic to military, from use as a prison to its present day rebirth as an award-winning tourism site.

The Good Room have had plans to use Spike Island as a venue for concerts for some time.

Concert goers for ‘3 Nights on Spike’ will take a return voyage on the Spike Island ferry from Kennedy Pier in Cobh, with boats leaving at 6.15pm and 6.45pm each night and returning at 9.30pm and 10.00pm respectively.

Organiser Joe Kelly of The Good Room said: ‘We’ve nurtured the idea of these concerts for years, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally make them happen. Spike Island is the perfect backdrop for this unforgettable event, and with the support of Cork County Council, we’re able to offer music lovers an incredible experience they won’t want to miss.’

Tickets went on sale on Friday 14th July from spikeislandcork.ie and eventbrite.ie