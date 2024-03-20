Phil Lynott documentary added to Fastnet Film Festival lineup

PHIL Lynott's daughters will be in attendance at this year's Fastnet Film Festival for a special screening of a documentary on their father's life and music.

Songs for While I'm Away, directed by Emer Reynolds, tells the story of how a young black boy from working class 1950s Dublin became one of Ireland's greatest rockstars.

Post screening, there will be a Q&A session with the director, Lynott's former wife Caroline, his daughters Sarah and Cathleen and the films producer, Alan Maher. It is a rare opportunity to hear first-hand from those close to Lynott.

Emer Reynolds is best-known for her work in documentary and narrative cinema. Notable projects include The Farthest (2017), exploring the Voyager missions with depth and resonance, and Joyride (2022) featuring Olivia Colman.

Alan Maher is an Emmy-winning Irish producer and co-managing director of Cowtown Pictures, known for Lola, which won the 2023 Méliès d’or, and Ballywalter, celebrated for its box office success. His portfolio includes the IFTA-winning Rialto (2019)..

For further information, visit fastnetfilmfestival.com