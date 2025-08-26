Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This weekend's events include the West Cork Food Festival, Lisavaird Co-Op's Centenary Celebration, a charity motorbike run in Bantry, the Old Head Swim challenge and the Irish Guitar Quartet in Castletownshend.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

West Cork Food Festival - Sunday, August 31st

The West Cork Food Festival kicks off this Sunday, August 31st from 10am - 5pm in the old mart yard in Skibbereen.

Celebrating the rich culinary talent of West Cork, the festival will feature local food makers, chefs, and kitchen creatives for a tasty day out enjoyed by both residents and tourists.

Lisavaird Co-Op's Centenary Celebration - Saturday, August 30th

Lisavaird Co-Op are hosting their Centenary Celebration on Saturday, August 30th from 11am - 4pm at Lisavaird Central.

There will be vintage machinery on display, tours of the new offices, food stalls, refreshments and so much more!

Pre-booking is essential here.

Charity Motorbike Run starting in Bantry - Sunday, August 31st

A Sunday morning spin on Sunday, August 31st meeting at Bridge Street Community Cafe in Bantry.

Registration from 9.30am and leaving at 10.30am.

Charity link: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/BantryBikeRun

Old Head Swim Challenge - Friday, August 29th

10 qualified swimmers will stage the 3km swim around the stunning headland and through the incredible caves below Old Head Golf Links.

Targeting to raise significant funds for the RNLI, the swim is scheduled for the 29th August with the backup dates 0f 30/08/25 – 03/09/25 to allow for suitable conditions being in place.

The Irish Guitar Quartet - Sunday, August 31st

The Irish Guitar Quartet are performing at St Barrahane's Church in Castletownshend on Sunday, August 31st at 3pm.

Tickets are €20 and can be purchased at the door, at Thornhill Electrical in Skibbereen or by texting/calling 086 226 4797.