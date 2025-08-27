It’s all country in Skibbereen

Skibbereen is getting ready for an evening of music and entertainment, as JMG Music Group gears up for A Summer Night With The Country Stars, taking place on Thursday, 28th August 2025 at The West Cork Hotel.

This star-studded event will feature six of Ireland’s top country acts all in one incredible show.

Country music fans can look forward to performances from legendary names including Brendan Shine, Patrick Feeney, Declan Nerney, Mick Flavin, Michael Collins, and Owen

Mac.

Joining these powerhouse performers will be the brilliant Keltic Storm Band, adding their signature flair and energy to a night sure to be filled with toe-tapping tunes, heartfelt ballads, and classic country hits.

Whether you’re a lifelong country music lover or looking for a great night out, this event promises top-class entertainment, a great atmosphere, and unforgettable memories.

Tickets can be bought at the West Cork Hotel by phoning them on 028 21277, or on their website.