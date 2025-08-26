Out and About in West Cork

Schull natives Seán and Agnes O'Driscoll celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with their children Clodagh, Oisín, Ollie and Seán. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Isla Kelly, Ahiohill, Clara Vozzone, Blarney, and Rebecca Ferreira, Ballinascarthy, enjoying the recent Ahiohill Vintage Harvest Day. (Photo: David Patterson)
Pat Maher enjoying walking his dogs CJ and Brody in Schull pier recently. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Cian Sheridan from Dunamwany, with his parents Agbons and Paraig before the Bandon Grammar School Debs. (Photo: Adny Gibson)
Asia Kusal from Clonakilty
Seren Jenkins on the swing boats at the Schull Rowing Regatta. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Cillian Downey, Clooughduv making his magic potion with the help of Gwen Ní Rathaille at Skibbereen Library during the Arts Festival. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Michael Webb with Rev. Tom and Gillian Kingston at Liss Ard Estate for the recent West Cork History Festival. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
The 2025 Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks in aid of the Courtmacshery RNLI will take place on Sunday. At the launch earlier this year were Irish and Munster rugby star Jack Crowley along with Courtmacsherry RNLI crew members, Simon Locke, Denis Murphy and Tadgh McCarthy. So far, the event has raised €73,012. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Horse racing is the highlight of the annual Allihies Family Festival. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Eilish and Ned Furlong from Wesford at the Allihies horse racing. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Killian Deasy, winner of the boy's penalty shootout and Ciara McDermott (right) winner of the girl's penalty shootout, receiving their prizes from Jerry O'Leary, member of the Cork minor football team, at the recently held fun day in Ballinascarthy.
Denis Cahalane and Diarmaid Hurley from Leap preparing for their competition at the Bantry Agricultural Show in Bantry. Behind them, the cruise ship Seven Seas Grandeur is docked in Bantry Bay. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Sarah Kingston with her dog Odie who won the second prize in the Bantry parish category. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Ahead of facilitating the mindfulness walk for HER Outdoors Week at Inchydoney Beach Fest were Gemma Kingston and Cara Holistics with Caroline Hayes and Sinead Crowley, both committee members at Clonakilty Community Resource Centre.
Members of Old Head / Seven Heads Coast Guard teams assembled to recreate a visual display of how their predecessors would have reacted to an emergency at sea. The Rocket Cart was towed by tractor to the Old Head Signal Tower where items used in a rescue of that era were put on display. From left: JJ Hayes, Eilish O’Sullivan, Peter Fitzgerald, Helen Wilson O’Brien (standing), Martin Hurley, Eamonn Barry, Michael Murray, Robbie O’Sullivan, John Cahalane, JJ McCarthy and Jackie O’Keeffe. (Photo: Gearóid Holland)
Ellie and Iarla Coakley posed for the camera in Pearse St, Clonakilty after their trip in from Ring. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Robert and Mary Wilmot from Bandon on a trip to Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty ladies Becky Hatchett (left) and Naomi Fein enjoying a latte break. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Anthony Barrett, Brendan Collins and John G Nyhan admiring the newly launched book 'Troubled Times in Behagh' by Seamus Coakley. (Photo: Annette Millard)
Tommy Collins, Seamus Coakley, Deirdre Kelly and Colum Cronin at Seamus Coakley’s book launch. (Photo: Annette Millard)
Tadhg Óg O'Donovan represented Newcestown Foróige at a recent conference in Maynooth where he received a certificate in Leadership for Life advanced module.
The Baile Nuis Comhaltas U12 ceilí band who came third in the All -Ireland Ceilí Bandon competition at the recent Fleadh Cheoil in Wexford. Back: Fiadh Ryan, Orla Ni Chonchuir, Laoise Ni Chonchuir, Gearóid Evans and Lucca O’Neill. Front: Fiadh O’Driscoll, Luke Bemelmans, Aoife Hurley, Jack Murphy, Jane Murray and mentor Aoibheann Queally.
At the presentation of funds which were raised at the Dunmanway Community Choir's 10th anniversary concert at the Parkway Hotel are Dunmanway Family Resource Centre’s, Jane Goss (Dunmanway Community Choir leader), Emma Fitzpatrick (migrant family support worker), Siobhan Collins and Sally Newman (choir members), Debbie Hayes (carers and older persons development worker and choir member), Tracy Sheehan (project co-ordinator), Sabina Niraula (project administrator), Emma Johnson (family support worker) and Anna Korzhyk (migrant family support worker).
At the presentation of funds which were raised at the Dunmanway Community Choir's 10th anniversary concert at the Parkway Hotel are Dunmanway Daycare Centre members Pamela Brady (clinical nurse manager 2), Heather Pabiou (Dunmanway Community Choir member), Eileen Crowley (multi-task assistant), Jane Goss (choir leader) and Veronica Burke (choir member).
Members of Dunmanway Guides senior branch attending their first international camp at Clongowes Wood College, Kildare are Lizzie Murphy, Amy McCarthy, Megan Collins, Áine Collins and Sarah Hurley.
At the talk on the social and economic impact of Barryroe Co-op over the past century were Peadar Murphy, (CEO Barryroe Co-op) and Peter Fleming (former chairperson Barryroe Co-op). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Philip O'Regan (historian), Donal Whooley (speaker), Johnny O'Brien (chairperson, Barryroe Co-Op) and Edward McSweeney speaker) at the second part of a talk on the social and economic impact of Barryroe Co-op over the past century that took place in the Timoleague Community Centre last Monday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Club president Jim Brennan and his wife Marion presenting Tony Egan, the overall winner of the president’s prize with his award. (Photo: Mike Brown)
Bandon Golf Club’s president Jim Brennan with all the winners after his recent president’s prize. (Photo: Mike Brown)
Marty Morrissey is the ambassador for Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning for Hospice.
Bishop John Buckley, Mike Keohane and Fr Chris O’Donovan at the recent unveiling of a commemorative plaque for the late Fr Pat Walsh.
Teenagers from the local Foróige club helped to paint the wall in the playground with the help of artists from Clonakilty. From left: Martin Kelleher (artist), Caoimhlin Duggan, Louisa O'Shea, Leon O'Shea, Sean Bradfield, Sam O'Driscoll, Dylan O'Shea and Sheila Kelleher (artist).
Grace McCarthy, daughter of Ciarán and Patricia Hennessy-McCarthy Farrannasheshery, Enniskeane, and Eoin Donnegan, son of Michael and Áine Donnegan Ahiohill, attending the Coláiste na Toirbhirte Debs.
Melomania with Rowan Lawlor (guitarist/singer), Amy Wilde (singer) Rafael Wiegandt (drums), and Ruadhan Hurley Mills (bass) was the first band to play on the Bank House garden stage last weekend. Everyone was on their feet by the end of evening, dancing, singing and swaying.
Ava Casserly with Harryella was congratulated by William Coughlan, competition judge Martin Lennon, Julian Dearden, and festival organiser Barry O'Brien as she received the overall winner award.
Nadine Schaefer and Lesley Lawn at Baltimore Tidy Towns’ annual fundraising coffee morning which was held last Tuesday.
The Ilen Rovers U12 boys who beat Rosscarbery last Saturday and won the
Tony Murphy memorial cup. Back: Shane Duggan, Jimmy McDonagh, Fionn Daly, Conor Duggan, Jack O'Driscoll, Darragh Murphy, Ian Fitzgerald, Cathal Ronan, Oran Keane and Ferdinand O'Driscoll. Front: Herman Marchenko, Stephen O'Mahony, Liam O'Neill, Sean Duggan, Danny Coakley, Charlie Crowley, Hugo O'Driscoll and Daniel Swanton.
Emma Kate O’Callaghan, Evie McCarthy, Romy Cleary and Sally McCarthy enjoying a great day out at the Schull Regatta.
Schull Community College student Daniel Copithorne (left) is the pride and joy of Schull Harbour Sailing Club as he and crew member Matt Mapplebeck from the Royal Cork Yacht Club, are now the Irish 420 champions after racing in Galway last weekend.
Christopher McSweeney with his sons Cian and Alex enjoying some time out and about in Schull.
Grace O'Riordan is this year’s winner of the Belle of Belgooly which was held as part of the summer festival.
Evan Ring, Katie Mulcahy, Damien Magee and Emily Murphy at the Kinsale Community School graduation ball. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Drinagh man Chris Walsh playing ten pin bowling with fellow Irish athlete Glenn Clinton at the recent British Transplant Games.
Niall O’Regan from Skibbereen with Alfie at the Bantry Agricultural Show.
Members of the Aughadown ICA enjoyed a pop-up museum recently. Front: Maureen O'Driscoll, Brigid O'Neill, Katherine O'Regan and Rose Whooley (president, Augadown ICA). Back: Mary Whooley, Noreen O'Connell (Cork, Federation ICA), Mary D'Arcy (national president, ICA) and Brigid O'Brien.
Myross Rowing Club welcomed back the crews and supporters from the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championship which was held over the weekend at Glenarm County Antrim. The crews had a great weekend and many gold, sivler and bronze medals were earned. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Jessica Foley, Kateltn Hurley and Clara Fehilly ready for Kinsale Community School grads ball. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Ashling, Tom and Joseph O'Neill from Bantry. Credit: Karlis Dzjamko
Maeve McCarthy and Sinead Barry with the Louie the great. Credit: Karlis Dzjamko
Lorna, Sam and Ava Dennehy. Credit: Karlis Dzjamko
Big crowds turned out on Sunday, August 17, for the Bantry Agricultural Show, where visitors enjoyed a mix of livestock displays, competitions, and family-friendly activities. Credit: Karlis Dzjamko
Madeline O'Donovan, Bandon and Caoimhe Peatross, Clonakilty at the Bandon Grammar School Debs. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Aoife Collins and Aoife Keating Piper, before they headed to the Mount St. Michael Debs earlier in August. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Nikhita Kelly, Clonakilty and Aaron O’Donovan, Rosscarbery, at the Clonakilty Sacred Heart Secondary School Debs. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the St Brogans College Bandon Grads were Will Sexton, Lucy Cummins, and Diarmuid Corcoran. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Sasha Connolly and Amber Ellis, ready to party at the St Brogans College Grads. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the Coláiste na Toirbhirte Debs Ball were Andrea Burke, Grace Murphy and Katelyn O'Mahony. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Jordan Malendron and Chloe Moynihan all dolled up for the Kinsale Community School Grads. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Daniel Hurley, Lisheen; Dominic Casey, Ardralla; and Niall Kingston, Caheragh, at the Skibbereen Community School Debs Ball. (Photo: Anne Minihane)