HSE reminds people at home and abroad to be SunSmart ahead of sunny weekend

With continued warm and sunny weather forecast by Met Éireann for this weekend, the HSE National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP), in collaboration with Healthy Ireland and cross-sectoral partners, are reminding people holidaying in Ireland and those travelling abroad to make sun safety a priority, and to be SunSmart.

Whether you're enjoying a staycation, attending a sporting event, going to concerts, exploring the countryside, or heading overseas for a summer break, exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun can damage your skin and increase your risk of skin cancer.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, with more than 11,000 cases diagnosed each year.

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The good news is that most skin cancers can be prevented by adopting simple sun protection behaviours.

People often associate skin damage with very hot weather, but harmful UV rays can reach your skin even on cooler days. UV levels can also be significantly higher in popular holiday destinations abroad, increasing the risk of sunburn and long-term skin damage.

Dr Breeda Neville, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE NCCP, said: 'Many people will be making the most of the good weather this weekend, whether that's at home in Ireland or on holiday overseas. We want everyone to enjoy the sun safely. Just a few episodes of sunburn can significantly increase your risk of developing skin cancer later in life. Checking the UV Index and following the Healthy Ireland SunSmart 5 S's can help protect you and your family while enjoying outdoor activities. Sun safety should be as much a part of your holiday planning as packing your passport or booking accommodation.'

The UV Index is the best way to know when you need to protect your skin.

When the UV Index is 3 or above, everyone should take steps to protect their skin and eyes by following the Healthy Ireland SunSmart 5 S's.

Professor Shirley Potter, Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon at St James’s Hospital, HSE and Clinical Professor at the School of Medicine, UCD, said: 'We see the effects of UV damage every day in our clinics. Sunburn is not simply a temporary inconvenience – it is a sign of damage to the skin's DNA. Many people underestimate how quickly they can burn, particularly when swimming, sightseeing, or spending extended periods outdoors on holiday. The best protection comes from combining shade, protective clothing, hats, sunglasses and sunscreen. Remember, there is no such thing as a healthy tan and no safe way to deliberately tan your skin.'

Follow the Healthy Ireland SunSmart 5 S's to protect your skin and eyes when the UV Index is 3 or above:

Slip on clothing: Cover skin as much as possible. Wear long sleeves, collared shirts and closely woven fabrics that block sunlight.

Slop on broad-spectrum sunscreen: Use SPF 30+ for adults and SPF 50+ for children. Choose a sunscreen with UVA protection and water resistance. Reapply regularly, especially after swimming or sweating.

Slap on a wide-brimmed hat: Protect your face, ears and neck.

Seek shade: Particularly between 11am and 3pm when UV radiation is strongest.

Slide on sunglasses: Wear sunglasses that provide UV protection.

For more information and to learn how to protect yourself and your family this summer visit the SunSmart hub at www.hse.ie/sunsmart and check out #SunSmart on social media.