West Cork woman defrauded of €4,600 in online scam

A DISTRCIT court judge has said that young people who give their bank account details to third parties must understand that they are consequences for it.

Judge Joanne Carroll made the comment at Bandon District Court on Monday when dealing with the case of Emmanuel Okoye who had previously pleaded guilty for allowing his Revolut account to be used to carry out a fraudulent scam.

Mr Okoye (22) of 53 River Village, Monksland, Athlone, Co Westmeath had pleaded guilty to deception arising out an incident on March 26th 2024. The court heard at the time that the injured party from Cork reported to gardaí that she was the victim of an online fraud.

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She had clicked on a link which she assumed was from An Post and was then contacted by someone purporting to be from the PTSB Bank and €4,600 was taken from her bank account in two transactions of €2,300 each.

Following a garda investigation it emerged that the money went through a Revolut account which belonged to Mr Okoye.

He had told them that he had given his Revolut details to a third party and was to receive a €1,000 for facilitating it but received nothing in the end. The bank refunded the injured party in full so she was not at a loss.

Judge Carroll had described it as a ‘shocking offence’ at the time and requested the preparation of a probation report on Mr Okoye.

At this week’s court sitting, defence solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client made full admissions to the offence at the time and even disclosed the name of the third party who he had given his Revolut details to.

She said he has just finished his final college exams in software and electronic engineering and he self-financed his college studies by working part-time. She said he is currently back working.

Judge Carroll suggested some form of restorative justice could be applied here as she said she doesn’t accept for one moment that someone is naïve when someone approaches them to use their bank account details.

‘It is very hard to criminalise a young person with no previous convictions. He didn’t have the financial support of his family for his third level education and accept he was struggling financially,’ said Judge Carroll.

She said she would adjourn the case in order for the probation service to set up a type of restorative justice. She also directed him to carry out 60 hours of voluntary work and pay back the bank €750.

Judge Carroll also sought a reference from his current employer and adjourned the case to November 16th.

‘Young people who give their bank account details to third parties must understand there are consequences for it,’ added the judge.