Man found passed out after breaking in and taking food and wine is jailed for two months

A MAN who broke into an Innishannon food business and passed out after taking food and wine has been jailed for two months.

Brian O’Sullivan, of Rathnaroughy, Innishannon, consumed €44 of alcohol and food at Rohu’s Country Market at around 7am on June 8th, Clonakilty District Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to a burglary charge.

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Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the owner of Rohu’s found Mr O’Sullivan passed out in the manager’s office with empty wine bottles and food packets next to him.

The owner alerted gardaí and Mr O’Sullivan left the scene before they arrived.

The court heard that Mr O’Sullivan had forced the door of the premises.

Defence barrister Carmel Goggin said Mr O’Sullivan had an alcohol problem and had been off drink but relapsed after going on a holiday to Seville in Spain.

‘The doors are easily pushed in so there was no criminal damage done to the door or locks,’ Ms Goggin said, adding that Mr O’Sullivan’s father was with him in court.

The owner of Rohu’s declined an offer of compensation.

‘He understood the difficulty he was in and did not want to confound any financial strain,’ she said.

Mr O’Sullivan has 45 previous convictions, including four for burglary, the court heard, and he was not long out of prison before the incident at Rohu’s. Judge Joanne Carroll said: ‘He keeps coming back to court and keeps causing a complete nuisance.’

The judge added that Mr O’Sullivan was a man with lots of talent and gifts who had a lot of support. ‘When he drinks alcohol he causes a lot of distress, upset and loss to other people who are trying to get on with their lives,’ said Judge Carroll.

Judge Carroll issued a four-month prison sentence, suspending the last two months on condition that Mr O’Sullivan attends AA meetings. He is also to stay away from Rohu’s Country Market.

Mr O’Sullivan’s father said the judge had been very fair with his son.

‘I think he needs that time myself,’ he said. The defendant asked the judge if she could reduce the prison sentence to one month.

‘I found prison very difficult,’ said Mr O’Sullivan.

‘No, there’s no chance,’ replied Judge Carroll. ‘Nobody here wants to send you to prison but you’re just not learning.’

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.