West Cork-founded Granite continues US expansion with Right Hat acquisition

GRANITE, which was founded in West Cork in 2009 and has grown to become the largest independent digital agency in Ireland, continues its US expansion with the acquisition of the branding and design agency Right Hat.

Conor Buckley, the company's co-founder and CEO, said: “The US is key for Granite's ongoing growth​. Right Hat is our third acquisition in the US market, and our second in 2026.

"With North America expected to account for around half of our global revenues by 2028, we're investing with real intent in our people, our capabilities​, and our presence on the ground," he told the Southern Star.

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"Increasing our footprint in the US gives us an even stronger platform for that growth, and means we’re better placed to meet our clients’ growing needs with deeper local expertise and a broader range of capabilities on their doorstep."

No financial details relating to the acquisition were provided, but the move will give Granite a presence in Chicago and Washington DC in addition to the base it has already established in New York city.

Right Hat has helped law firms and other professional services organisations to strengthen their brands and compete more effectively in their markets.

Its work spans research and strategy, brand positioning and messaging, content, creative and digital experiences.

The Right Hat brand will continue, but now it will be backed by Granite's 200-plus specialists in strategy, engineering, design, data and marketing.

For clients, the combination will mean that brand strategy will carry through to websites, digital products, performance marketing, analytics and AI-powered tools, all delivered by one accountable team.

Right Hat partner Jeorjina Tegel will serve as vice-president of client strategy and growth, leading business development and client relationships across Granite’s US portfolio and helping drive the agency’s continued growth.

Charlyne Fabi will serve as executive creative director, leading Granite’s US creative offering. Both will work with Granite's US leadership team including the company's chief commercial officer, Rob Carpenter.