West Cork fibre broadband rollout enters final stage, says National Broadband Ireland

THE rollout of fibre broadband is almost complete in West Cork, says National Broadband Ireland (NBI).

The company, which is tasked with delivering the state-backed National Broad­band Plan, has announced that the rollout in the region is in its final stage, with the remaining 500 homes, businesses and farms due to be completed in the coming months.

NBI’s work in the area means that almost 8,300 premises can now order a high-speed fibre broadband connection.

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Some 500 rural premises will soon be able to connect to the NBI network in areas including Bantry Bay, Bere Island, the Beara Peninsula and the Sheep’s Head Peninsula, the company said.

Works have already been completed in many rural parts across the county including Schull and Skibbereen.

And a total of 23,841 connections have been made to date in County Cork.

TJ Malone, NBI’s CEO, said: “With the national switch-off of the copper network approaching, NBI’s fibre network will ensure communities across Ireland are prepared for the future by supporting remote working, education, healthcare access, and local enterprise while providing the reliability needed for everyday living.”

Nationally, NBI said almost half (44%) of remote rural farms have signed up to high-speed fibre broad­band, a significantly higher fig­ure than the gen­eral take-up rate of 36%.

In total, 65,000 Irish farms will get access to the NBP rol­lout by its fin­ish­ing date this year.

Around 564,000 rural homes, busi­nesses, schools and farms come under the NBP’s so-called inter­ven­tion area, locations that com­mer­cial pro­viders will not ser­vice with high-speed broad­band.

And overall rural Ireland has overtaken the country’s biggest cities in terms of access to the fastest broadband, according to a new league table from the communications regulator.

The findings mark a significant change in Ireland’s broadband map.

Many rural counties now out­per­form urban ones for avail­ab­il­ity of the highest speed broad­band. Dub­lin, Cork, Lim­er­ick, Gal­way and Water­ford all have less high-speed fibre broad­band avail­ab­il­ity than rural counties such as Kerry, Roscom­mon, Cavan, Tip­per­ary and Offaly.

The league table published by the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) highlights a new broadband divide in Ireland.

According to ComReg, West­meath and Long­ford are the coun­try’s strongest broad­band hot­spots, with both counties record­ing 96% cov­er­age for gig­abit fibre broad­band cov­er­age, over 30 times the min­imum 30Mbs stand­ard to be con­sidered high-speed broad­band in Ire­land.

At the end of June 2026, there were almost 2.18 million active total broadband subscriber lines in Ireland, says ComReg.

The regulator’s recent report also shows changing communications habits.

On average each month, a mobile voice subscriber used 136 minutes, sent 30 text messages and consumed 22.8 GB of data.

Texting fell by 5% over the year, while mobile data use rose by 16%.