Upgraded Good Fish Company facility launched in Ringaskiddy

A NEW multi-million euro processing facility at the Good Fish Company in Shanbally, Ringaskiddy was formally launched last week by Ireland’s EU Commissioner Michael McGrath along with Fisheries & Oceans Commissioner Costas Kadís and Timmy Dooley TD, Minster of State for the Marine, Fisheries and Digital Mapping.

The new factory underpins ambitious plans to accelerate company growth in the coming years by upskilling its current workforce of over 100 employees and utilising leading technologies to ensure sustainability and efficiency drive product development, thereby opening opportunities at home and abroad.

The company was founded by Denis Good and is now under the leadership of his son Donagh.

The company’s Guinness & Sean’s Whiskey seafood value added range including the award-winning Salmon with Guinness, Sweet Honey & Mustard Melt and Panko Crumb line was recently launched in the USA, giving a significant boost while also demonstrating the facility’s innovative capacity.

‘Building this facility was essential for us to maintain our current growth and to respond strongly to the ever-increasing demand for high-quality frozen seafood products in the domestic market, in Europe and further afield,’ said Donagh Good.

‘Our focus has always been to provide sustainably sourced fish and seafood and ensuring good quality from dockside to dinner tables. That ethos remains unchanged, though customers are getting more adventurous in their tastes!’

He said the new processing facility, which is strategically located adjacent to Cork Container Terminal to facilitate immediate export once fish and seafood is fully processed on site, makes the beginning of another new chapter in the Good Fish story.