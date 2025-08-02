Subscriber Exclusives

INTERIORS: Paint it black, or red, or pink

August 2nd, 2025 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

INTERIORS: Paint it black, or red, or pink Image
Using paint to  upcycle furniture is a creative and sustainable way to breathe new life into old or outdated items.

Upcycling with paint is more than a DIY project, it’s a way to preserve character, reduce environmental impact, and express creativity. 

With a little effort and imagination, even the most tired piece of furniture can become a centrepiece once more. 

Instead of tossing worn chairs, tables, or dressers, a few coats of paint can transform them into stylish, functional pieces that fit any modern home. This eco-friendly practice reduces waste and saves money, all while adding a personal touch to your décor.

To start, choose a piece with good structure. Scratches and faded finishes are fine, as paint can easily cover them. 

Lightly sand the surface to ensure the paint adheres properly, and use a primer if the furniture is dark or glossy. Chalk paint is a popular choice for beginners because it requires minimal prep and offers a smooth, matte finish. Bold colours can make a statement, while neutrals provide timeless appeal.

Stencils, colour-blocking, and distressing techniques can add personality and charm. Whether you’re going for a rustic farmhouse look or a sleek, contemporary vibe, the possibilities are endless.

If you need help with your home interiors contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie

