ACORNS boost for rural starts

Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Martin Heydon, TD, has launched the opening of the call for applications for ACORNS 11 (Accelerating the Creation of Rural Nascent Start-Ups). The deadline for applications is midnight, September 22nd.

Minister Heydon said: ‘Following a decade of support from my Department for female rural entrepreneurs under the Rural Innovation Development Fund, I am delighted to launch the latest cycle. The programme continues to go from strength to strength and has supported over 550 women in rural Ireland over the last ten years.”’

Minister Heydon added: ‘The ACORNS programme is a hugely successful programme, designed to support early-stage female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland.