Bad bosses beware

National mental health charity Turn2Me is calling on employers to prioritise mental health supports in the workplace, highlighting the profound psychological impact a toxic boss can have on employee wellbeing.

A growing body of research shows that poor leadership is not just frustrating, it can be psychologically damaging. From chronic stress to burnout, the effects of toxic management ripple far beyond the office.

‘We’re seeing more people come to Turn2Me suffering from anxiety, depression, and even PTSD-like symptoms linked to toxic workplace cultures,’ said Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me. ‘A very common theme is a bad boss.’

Turn2Me is encouraging companies and organisations across West Cork to implement robust mental health strategies including the introduction of anonymous mental health supports, training managers in psychological safety, and fostering a culture of open communication.