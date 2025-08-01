A game changer for construction transport

WEST CORK-BASED Keohane Readymix has partnered with another West Cork family business, Tria Energy, for a pilot project to transition its fleet of delivery trucks from traditional diesel to green Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) low carbon fuel.

Keohane Readymix is continuously seeking out innovative ways to reduce its carbon footprint. With transport emissions accounting for a significant share of the company’s overall output, reducing these emissions is a critical step toward achieving Keohane’s ambitious target of a 90% reduction by

2030.

‘Tria Energy’s decarbonising HVO offers a seamless transition from diesel, requiring no modifications to our vehicles or engines,’ said Michael Keohane, CEO of Keohane Readymix. ‘By adopting this cleaner, renewable fuel, we can immediately cut carbon dioxide emissions by up to 90%, while also improving air quality with reduced odours and reduced noise levels. This initiative directly benefits our drivers, customers, and the broader community, while aligning with our long-term commitment to sustainability.’

‘We’re proud to partner with Keohane Readymix as they drive down emissions with our ISCC-certified HVO — a clean-burning, drop-in fuel that replaces diesel without any engine modifications and delivers impact straight away,’ said Patrick Kirby, CEO of Tria Energy.

Keohane Readymix has modernised its entire fleet with state-of-the-art Euro 6 diesel engines, which has improved fuel efficiency, reduced CO2 emissions, and enhanced overall engine performance. The company is now building on this progress by integrating renewable HVO fuel into its operations.

Eibhlin Keohane, financial director, Keohane Readymix, said: ‘This initial pilot program will help us evaluate the efficiency and feasibility of HVO fuel with the goal of transitioning our entire fleet as part of our broader sustainability plan.’