Keelin Sullivan hits five goals in Beara cup win

MTU Cork hosted this season’s schoolgirls Challenge Cup and Shield finals that delivered plenty of drama and excitement.

A decision by the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League committee to stage a week-long fixture-list of schoolgirls cup and shield finals attracted numerous supporters and produced plenty of action.

The 2025 U13 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup final between Clonakilty AFC And Dunmanway Town was expected to be a close affair. So it proved with a single goal deciding the outcome of an entertaining clash. Player of the match Lucy McCarthy netted the final’s winner as Dunmanway captured the trophy for the second season running following a 1-0 win.

This season’s U13 Schoolgirls Shield final produced seven goals with Beara United emerging convincing winners against a young Castlelack team. Keelin Sullivan wrote her name into the history books by netting five of Beara’s goals in a 6-1 triumph. Katie Downey also found the net in a final Isabella Santos provided Castlelack’s only reply.

Clonakilty AFC and Sullane served up a cracking U14 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup final in which the Ballyvackey club’s Sally McAuley broke the deadlock inside two minutes.

The Ballyvourney side’s attempts to conjure up an equaliser were repeatedly thwarted by Clon goalkeeper Emma Kennefick. One-nil ahead at the break, Clonakilty found another gear and made it 2-0 when Leah O’Brien scored early in the second period.

Forced to chase the game, Sullane were twice picked off before the final whistle. Clodagh O’Regan’s brace of goals wrapped up a merited 4-0 Clonakilty win. The Player of the Match award was presented to Clonakilty AFC’s Leah O’Brien.

In the 2025 U14 Schoolgirls Shield final, Lyre Rovers were too strong for a gallant Dunmanway Town, running out 3-0 winners. Hannah O’Connell’s first-half goal handed Rovers a narrow interval lead. It took additional Katelyn Ponton and Alice O’Sullivan (penalty) strikes to see off Town’s challenge. Lyre’s Amy Murphy was voted the U14 Schoolgirls Shield’s most valuable player.

Drinagh Rangers overpowered Clonakilty AFC to claim the 2025 U16 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup at MTU Cork. Katie Collins handed the Canon Crowley Park side an early lead, finishing to the net after 12 minutes. Clonakilty fought back but were unable to find a way past Rangers’ well-drilled defence.

As a result, Drinagh doubled their advantage when Rosie O’Donovan scored shortly before the break. The same player made it 3-0 on the stroke of half time.

Rangers put the result beyond doubt with two second half strikes. Sara Buttimer and Áine Collins goals wrapped up a 5-1 cup final success after Alex O’Brien netted a consolation effort. It was a fully deserved U16 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup final triumph for a Drinagh team in which Sarah Buttimer was voted Player of the Match.

This season’s U16 Schoolgirls Shield decider proved a much closer affair between Bay Rovers and Lyre Rovers at the same MTU Cork venue. Defences dominated throughout and an even final ended 0-0 at the conclusion of normal time. It took a solitary Katelyn Ponton goal to win 1-0 in extra-time for a delighted Lyre Rovers. The winners’ captain and goalkeeper, Rachel Buttimer, was voted the U16 Shield final’s Player of the Match.