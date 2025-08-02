Ciarán McCarthy hits hat-trick top fire Ardfield to glory in U13 Schoolboys Shield final

ARDFIELD U13s, Drinagh Rangers U13s and Dunmanway Town U14s were amongst the schoolboys Challenge Cup and Shield final winners at MTU Cork last week.

The 2025 U13 Schoolboys Challenge Cup final was won by Drinagh Rangers following an entertaining match-up with Skibbereen Dynamos. A tight first half concluded 1-1 after Skibbereen’s Stephen Harnedy cancelled out Kingsley Crosby Osagie’s opener. Rangers proved the more clinical team in the second period. Crosby Osagie netted his second with additional Conor Collins, Rory Hurley and Rocco O’Reilly Bermulleur strikes completing a 5-1 Drinagh victory.

Ardfield also found the net five times in their U13 Schoolboys Shield final defeat of Castlelack at the same MTU Cork venue. Ciarán McCarthy was Ardfield’s hero, scoring a hat-trick en-route to victory. Ryan Whelton and Isaac Power completed the U13 Schoolboys Shield winners’ total.

A local derby between Dunmanway Town and Togher Celtic didn’t disappoint in this year’s U14 Schoolboys Shield final. An own goal handed Dunmanway the perfect start before Max Bramoulle doubled Town’s lead. Creditably, Togher Celtic mounted a comeback with Jack Buttimer halving the deficit late on. Dunmanway were not to be denied however, and ran out 2-1 winners.

***

A plethora of goals were scored in the U14 and U15 Schoolboys League age-grades over the past seven days. Riverside Athletic and Clonakilty AFC produced a ten-goal thriller in Ballyvackey with two evenly matched teams sharing the points following a U14 Schoolboys League One 5-5 draw.

Cian Afonso was the home side’s standout performer, scoring four times. Eduardo Pinati also found the net for Clonakilty Spurs who still had to settle for a draw. Keelan Browne was amongst Athletics’ scorers. Skibbereen Dynamos remain the team to catch at the summit of the U14 Schoolboys League One standings.

Bay Rovers recorded their second U15 Schoolboys Premier League Group B win of the campaign at home to Drinagh Rangers. Max Leahy opened the scoring for the Kealkill club prior to Brendan Harrington adding four additional goals and completing a convincing 5-0 success.

In the same group, Drinagh Rangers were handed a walkover from Castlelack United. That outcome moved the Canon Crowley Park side within a point of Group B pacesetters Togher Celtic.

***

Matthew Twomey and Tiernan O’Regan strikes earned Lyre Rovers their first U13 Schoolboys Championship League victory of the season. A 2-1 local derby victory over Clonakilty AFC Greens was attained despite Liam Ahern finding the net for the visitors. Castlelack still lead the way atop the division, two points clear of closest challengers Beara United.

Clonakilty AFC and Bunratty United played out a scoreless draw in U12 Schoolboys Championship, a result that prevented the Ballyvackey club from overtaking Kilmichael Rovers at the top of the table.