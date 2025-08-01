A decade of growth, resilience, and community spirit

Oak Fire Pizza is proudly celebrating ten years in Clonakilty – the flagship outlet that launched the brand’s journey back in 2015.

The beloved artisan pizzeria, known for its wood-fired flavours, has grown into one of Cork’s most recognisable homegrown food brands over the past decade.

Under the direction of its founders Andrew Loane and business partner Tayfur Turkan, the company now operates nine outlets, employs over 90 staff, and has earned several industry awards along the way.

‘It’s been a decade of hard work, creativity, and serious community support,’ said Andrew Loane, founder and managing director. ‘We’ve weathered economic downturns, VAT increases, and COVID, but we’ve never compromised on quality, local ingredients, or the people-first culture that makes this business special.’

Andrew’s journey began during the recession, when he transitioned from the construction industry to food, bringing a portable pizza oven and gazebo to local markets and festivals.

In 2010 he launched the Oak Fire Italian Pizzeria in Skibbereen, and five years later after partnering with friend Tayfur, they relocated the business to Clonakilty, and rebranded it as Oak Fire Pizza.

With no budget to hire contractors, the duo took on the challenge of building out the new premise. Every element, from tiling and plumbing to flooring and the installation of all kitchen equipment, was completed by them. Even the wood-fired Pavesi oven made the move from Skibbereen.

‘In the first few months, it was myself in the kitchen, Tayfur out front, and a couple of part-time helpers in the kitchen,’ recalls Andrew. ‘It was a very small team, seven day weeks, 15 hour days. We never envisioned that ten years later we’d be operating nine units around the city and county.

‘The focus was on keeping the standards very high and consistent. The recipes and processes are meticulously precise. Dough batches measured to the gram, timed to the second and proving temperatures maintained to the degree.’

What makes Oak Fire Pizza different? The pair say it has built its reputation on authentic wood-fired techniques, handmade dough, and fresh Irish ingredients.

These include Clonakilty black pudding, Macroom buffalo mozzarella and other locally grown produce. Pizzas are crafted by hand, baked directly on stone in traditional ovens, and prepared using methods that honour Naples-style pizza making.

‘We’re not driven by corporate investors or profits,’ insisted Andrew. ‘We’re driven by a love of local food, of real food, and doing things the right way, even when it’s harder. There is a growing health-consciousness, and demand for higher-quality, transparent, local food. Consumers are becoming more educated about what they eat and are rejecting ultra-processed options in favour of fresh, sustainable ingredients.’

Oak Fire Pizza has remained adaptable and shown resilience in challenging times. During the pandemic, they closed off restaurant seating areas and converted their shopfronts into service hatches.

Beyond pizza, Oak Fire is known for its deep involvement in the community. Andrew is a long-time organiser of the Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival. The business has supported local charities, including record-breaking events and fundraising for the Irish Cancer Society.

The team is currently developing new projects across Cork City and even exploring potential national opportunities.

‘We’d love to bring a slice of Cork to the rest of the country,’ said Andrew.

Oak Fire Pizza is celebrating 10 years in Clonakilty with a special new dish: the ‘Clonakilty Breakfast’. This limited-time menu addition features the famous Clonakilty black pudding, sausage, bacon, fior di latte, and a drizzle of hollandaise.