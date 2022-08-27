Unique chance for SMEs to grow their digital footprint

WEST Cork SMEs could be in line to receive a customised suite of digital supports from Google.

Google, Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices have announced a new partnership, with a focus on supporting businesses to upskill digitally and enhance their online capabilities.

The new ‘You’re the Business’ programme aims to accelerate Irish SME growth through digitalisation in the form of a free online training scheme, as well as an SME reward programme.

This comes after recent research from Google found that significant gaps in the areas of digital skills and competence remain a concern for many SMEs.

Through the new ‘You’re the Business’ digital platform, SMEs will have access to a series of live and on-demand training sessions, geared towards supporting companies at all stages of their digitalisation journey, including those at early stages right through to those more digitally-sophisticated businesses who are ready to export globally.

The platform and resources are open to all SMEs, but 10 participants that demonstrate a commitment to digital at different stages of their journey will be awarded with a suite of customised supports, including mentorship and funding.

To be considered to receive a package of tailored supports, SMEs are invited to submit a short video detailing what their business means to them, as well as an example of how they have used digital to enhance their business.

Kevin Curran, head of local enterprise offices, Cork North & West said: ‘For many small businesses taking the time to upskill and change processes, especially getting online, can be overwhelming. By partnering with Google on this initiative we will continue to support all our small businesses. We want to encourage SMEs from the West Cork region to engage with the initiative to see how they can get online, grow online and one day expand internationally.’ For more see g.co/yourethebusiness.