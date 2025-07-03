Cork airport flying high

Cork Airport was crowned the best regional airport in Europe for the third time during the aviation trade associations’ prestigious annual congress in Athens.

It was named the best airport in Europe that serves under five million passengers at the Airport Council International (ACI) Europe Best Airport Awards.

Cork, which is now the fastest growing airport in Ireland, previously won the award in 2017 and 2019, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin describing the accolade as a ‘prestigious honour’.

He added: ‘It is clear that Cork Airport is going from strength to strength every year and this award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of Niall MacCarthy and all his team there.

‘I know there are plans to further develop the airport and I look forward to seeing Cork Airport continue to flourish as Ireland’s fastest-growing airport.’

ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec said: ‘This recognition is thoroughly deserved. The airport team has worked tirelessly to enhance operational efficiency, offer exceptional passenger experience, and deliver on ambitious environmental and sustainability goals.

‘Their success is clearly reflected in increased air connectivity and passenger numbers which means a growing contribution from the airport to the regional economy, tourism and competitiveness.’

The airport recently added four new routes to Corfu, Izmir, Bilbao and Bordeaux, with passenger numbers expected to reach beyond 3.4 million this year. It welcomed 3.2 million passengers last year, a 10% growth year-on-year.

A planned €200 million investment by the DAA Group in the development of infrastructure at the airport includes a new mezzanine floor for an expanded security area, a larger duty-free shop, a bigger executive lounge, additional car park spaces, more boarding gates, new aircraft stands, and a new pier.

Cork Airport’s Managing Director Niall MacCarthy said the award is ‘a fantastic endorsement of the incredible people who make Cork Airport what it is—from our frontline teams to those behind-the-scenes, and everyone in between’.

He continued: ‘It’s also a reflection of the strong partnerships we’ve built with all our stakeholders, and the loyalty of our passengers who continue to choose Cork Airport.

‘We’re immensely proud to win this award for the third time and we’re committed to continuing to grow our contribution to the south of Ireland.’

According to the judging panel of aviation experts, the prestigious Best Airport Awards are testament to the dedication of teams who go ‘above and beyond for passengers each day’ providing friendly and easy customer service.