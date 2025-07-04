Homebot Ireland: Bot’s the story..?

A HOME robotics company set up by West Cork duo Clara Mulligan and Alan O’Neill is marking its first full year in business by announcing details of an ambitious expansion to the range.

Homebot Ireland is celebrating one year of smart solutions for Irish homes with plans for two new products: robotic window cleaners and solar panel cleaners. The West Cork start-up sold over 200 products in its first year to customers across the country.

The firm sold its very first product in May 2024, growing from a small family idea into one of Ireland’s most exciting homegrown brands.

Co-founded by West Cork entrepreneur and mother of two, Clara Mulligan, the idea behind HomeBot Ireland was born during the COVID lockdown, out of the need to make life easier.

Its first product, Buddy, a wireless, AI-powered robotic lawnmower, offered a cable-free, user-friendly solution to garden maintenance.

One year later, HomeBot Ireland now offers a full suite of products including robotic vacuums and mops, all designed around the real needs of Irish homes.

Clara said: ‘When we launched, our first customers were our neighbours. Now, our vacuums are selling out, and we’re preparing to launch Ireland’s first robotic window cleaner by the end of the year. It’s all happened faster than we imagined.

‘What sets us apart is more than innovation. It is local service, empathy and trust. This isn’t just about gadgets, it’s about giving people their time back.

Whether you’re juggling family life or simply want more time to yourself, everyone deserves smart tools that work for them, not the other way around.’

The company, headquartered in Dunmanway, West Cork, combines Clara’s background in business and customer care with Alan’s expertise in engineering and AI.

Together, they have designed user-friendly, affordable robots that reflect Irish home sizes, weather patterns, and lifestyles.

In just one year, HomeBot Ireland has won 2024 Home Improvement Innovation Company of the Year, been recognised by West Cork and national business awards, and launched the industry’s first trade-in circular economy scheme for pre-loved, refurbished robots.

‘We’re not a faceless tech brand,’ Clara explains. ‘We built HomeBot Ireland for families like ours, for people who don’t have time for complicated tech, but want their home and garden to just work for them.

‘We support every customer through WhatsApp, calls, or video, we’ve been in their shoes. Our mission is still the same: simple, reliable tech that works for Irish homes. One robot at a time.’

For more details visit www.homebotireland.ie