CORK AIRPORT has marked its busiest ever June with passenger numbers soaring by 15% to reach a record monthly high of 335,000 travellers.

This makes it the busiest June in the airport’s 63-year history.

The airport also celebrated being crowned the Best Regional Airport in Europe for the third time by Airports Council International (ACI) Europe, building on previous wins in 2019 and 2017.

Dublin Airport also recorded its busiest June ever, with a total of 3.54m passengers through its terminals, up almost 6% on June 2024.

This includes 12 days with 120,000 or more passengers. US passengers were up 4% vs June 2024.

The last week of June (23rd to 29th) also broke records as the new ‘busiest ever’ week for both Cork and Dublin airports – surpassing all previous weekly records in all previous years. Cork welcomed 85,000 passengers (up 17% on 2024) and Dublin 858,000 (up 8%).

The first six months of the year has seen 1.65m passengers through the departure and arrival gates at Cork Airport, up an impressive 14% on 2024.

Dublin Airport continues to set records, however the 32m passenger cap which the planning authority is enforcing is likely to slow growth and could see more business for other airports, including Cork, as a result.

DAA chief executive officer Kenny Jacobs said: ‘As a Cork native, I already knew Cork Airport was the best run regional airport in Europe, but it was great to see this acknowledged by the European airport industry. Well done to all the team at Cork who have made their county, province and the whole country proud by winning this superb accolade.

‘There was more to celebrate with Air France’s announcement of their year-round service to Paris Charles de Gaulle. Popular summer routes to La Rochelle, Zadar and Carcassonne resumed in early June – all fantastic destinations for summer holidays. And SunExpress announced a new service to Antalya for summer 2026.

‘We were also delighted to welcome the Taoiseach and the family of one of Cork’s most famous sons – and one of the world’s most respected guitarists – for the renaming of our main roadway as Rory Gallagher Avenue. Rory was a frequent user of Cork Airport and his name and legacy are now immortalised at his favourite gateway to the world.’