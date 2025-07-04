All business at AIB briefing

Over 75 business leaders from across Cork gathered recently for a breakfast briefing hosted by AIB.

The event brought together senior AIB leadership and local businesses for an engaging session focused on the key challenges and opportunities facing Irish businesses today.

The introduction of Ireland’s auto-enrolment pension scheme was a central theme. Chief Risk Officer at AIB Life David Coldrick, drawing on over 20 years of actuarial leadership, explained how this long-awaited reform will reshape the pensions landscape for both employers and employees.

‘With over 800,000 workers in Ireland currently without a pension, auto-enrolment aims to ensure long-term retirement benefits for all,’ he said.

‘But for employers who may have existing pension plans in place there is an opportunity to work with existing pension solutions to ensure businesses comply with Auto Enrolment rules ahead of its introduction.’

John Callanan, Head of Business Cork, addressed the broader banking landscape, highlighting tailored support for SMEs, particularly in agriculture and sustainability-focused sectors. ‘Different packages, different purpose,’ he noted.

Paul Ward, Head of FX Sales, delivered an in-depth look at global currency trends and interest rate volatility, drawing on his experience managing risk during Brexit and other economic shifts.

“Uncertainty and volatility go hand in hand,’ he said, highlighting the importance of proactive risk management in today’s trading environment.