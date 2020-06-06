Specsavers Bandon reopens and safety is in the frame

SPECSAVERS Bandon have now reopened after operating an emergency service throughout the Covid-19 restrictions.

New hygiene measures to ensure customers and staff remain safe at all times have been introduced, and where possible stores have also extended opening hours to accommodate their local community.

Customers are now being asked to request an appointment in advance by phone or online through the Specsavers website to help manage social distancing.

The reopening means that Specsavers Bandon can now offer a full breadth of optical and audiology services, including eye and hearing tests, contact lens consultations, frame repairs and the sale of glasses, contact lenses, hearing aids, and other products. Customers who are unable to attend a store can still access care and support through their new RemoteCare video and telephone consultation service, while glasses and contact lenses can be bought online with a current prescription at Specsavers.ie.

Ahead of the reopening, Specsavers introduced a series of hygiene and personal protection measures to create a safe and comfortable experience in store for customer and staff. These include restrictions on the number of customers allowed in store at any one-time, strict social distancing rules and bank card instead of cash payments, where possible. Keeping in line with HSE recommendations, Specsavers staff will use personal protective equipment (PPE) and all testing equipment and frames will be thoroughly sanitised before and after each use.

Specsavers store director, Marie Burke, says: ‘We are delighted that we our store has re-opened and we want to assure everyone that our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of all our customers and colleagues, both in the test rooms and in the rest of our store.

‘During tests, our staff will be wearing face masks and gloves, so even though they’ll be pleased to see you, you may not be able to see their smiles but know that every measure we have taken is designed to put safety first.’

Ms Burke thanked customers for their patience and understanding during this difficult time: ‘When you are passionate about helping people and offering great customer experiences, it is tough to have to suspend routine tests and consultations.

‘However, it was the right decision for us to take in order to protect our communities during the pandemic, but we were thankful to still be in a position to offer an emergency service.

‘We have missed our loyal customers and are delighted to be open again, with new measures in place, to ensure our customers can visit us safely and with confidence.’