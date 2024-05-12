Restaurants with seats outdoors get a waiver

RESTAURANTS who have outdoor tables will not be charged for the rest of the year under a government waiver scheme.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien sought the waiver for street furniture licence fees for tables and chairs associated with outdoor dining.

The regulations are being introduced to support businesses such as hotels, restaurants, public houses, or other establishments where food is sold for consumption on the premises.

‘This is just one measure which the government are taking to support businesses which we know are under pressure. In addition, there is no fee for awnings, canopies and heaters associated with outdoor dining,’ Minister O’Brien said.

‘With a saving of approximately €125 per table we are removing a financial burden which can place additional pressure on a small café or restaurant.

‘I am very glad to extend the provisions of these regulations for 2024,’ he added.