Payments for hosting phone masts

A COMPANY specialising in mobile phone masts is offering ‘upfront’ payments to sports clubs to host telecommunications towers on their grounds.

Vantage Towers is offering clubs and other telecommunications site providers, who currently receive rental payments from the company, the option to avail of upfront payments instead. Vodafone established Vantage Towers as a standalone company to own, manage, and add to Vodafone’s physical network. Vantage Towers now manages over 1,300 sites in Ireland – and 85,000 sites across Europe.

Under the Optimise Programme, clubs can free up capital to help fund projects, through selling the freehold on the tower sites, enter into lease agreements which could range from 15 to 50 years.

In recent times Banteer Community Sportsfield in North Cork received an upfront payment from Vantage Towers to help fund its club facility upgrades.