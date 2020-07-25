New West Cork business and tourism directory

THE Southern Star has launched a new online business and tourism directory for West Cork as part of its ongoing ‘Support West Cork, Shop Local’ campaign.

The directory, which can be found at www.southernstar.ie/directories, has been live for just over two weeks and already features over 75 local businesses.

Southern Star MD Seán Mahon said: ‘The idea behind this directory came about, as being West Cork’s local media company, we felt it important to help promote local businesses and tourism operations to as many people as possible in our region, Ireland and overseas, especially given the current climate.’ There are currently 17 categories on the directory, including wedding venues, retailers, pharmacies, financial services and outdoor activities. Businesses from Kinsale to the Mizen are currently represented. ‘We see this directory becoming an extremely useful tool for both tourists and locals alike over the coming years. It’s early days, but so far the take-up has been great,’ Seán said.

‘Southernstar.ie welcomes over 187,000 unique website visitors every month and we aim to drive that audience towards the directory and the businesses which are listed, which will hopefully generate additional enquiries and trade for them.’

Each directory listing features the businesses name, address, phone number, email, web address and all social media links, as well as information about what they offer, making it a very useful advertising tool.

To have your business featured on the directory, please get in touch by emailing [email protected] or by calling the office on 028 21200.