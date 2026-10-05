Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin recognised at Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards

At the recent Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards event on Friday 18th September in Galway, Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin was 'Highly Commended' in the Networker of the Year category.

Majella was the winner of the Network Ireland West Cork branch in the Networker of the Year category earlier this year.

Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin said, "Being Highly Commended at national level for Networker of the Year is such a huge honour for me and for DNG Galvin. Winning at branch level was already a very proud moment, so to then be recognised nationally is something that means a lot to me.

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Networking is a big part of what I do every day.

For me, it’s about connecting people, supporting them and bringing the right expertise together to make things easier. That’s very much behind our Property Clinics at DNG Galvin, where we’re bringing together property experts including solicitors, BER assessors and home stagers to support sellers through every step of the process. It’s like having a one-stop shop of expertise under one roof.

Over my six years as a member of Network Ireland, I’ve met so many amazing and inspiring businesswomen who have supported and encouraged me along the way. It has really helped me grow in confidence as a businesswoman, and I think that’s the real power of networking – the people you meet, the support you give each other and the opportunities that come from those connections."

Photo attached please credit Browne's Photography - please follow www.networkireland.ie for more