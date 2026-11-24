WEST Cork’s four Credit Unions have issued a statement saying they “are aware of recent media reports concerning a cybersecurity incident affecting a number of credit unions.”

The four Credit Unions (Access, Bantry, Clonakilty & Dunmanway and Macroom) stated: “We wish to reassure our members that our IT provider has confirmed that our credit union has not been affected by this incident. Our services continue to operate as normal, and no action is required by members in response to this incident.

“As always, we encourage members to remain vigilant regarding suspicious calls, emails or text messages. If you are unsure about any communication, contact your credit union directly using its official telephone number or website”.