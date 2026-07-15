Inchigeela’s new Café 'Bosca Sláinte' aims to be the ultimate community hub with a side of gaeilge

It's probably going to be the place in Inchigeela where everyone knows your name...

At least that's what the owners of the new café Bosca Sláinte, Shane Galvin, and husband and wife team, Alan and Stephanie O'Brien, are hoping because, as the name suggests, it's all about health and providing a warm welcome.

Bosca Sláinte has the added dimension of giving people a forum in which they can express a cúpla focal, or learn a few new phrases as Gaeilge.

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The new coffee dock was recently launched by the All-Ireland winning captain and passionate promoter of rural communities Dara Ó Cinnéide, as well as current Cork and Uibh Laoire footballer Chris Óg Jones.

A large crowd gathered on that fine summer's evening to support the new enterprise, and turn it into a community celebration.

Dara Ó Cinnéide spoke about how some communities are struggling with depopulation, and the closure of shops, pubs, and post offices.

He praised Bosca Sláinte, claiming it would be a focal point and a meeting place in the locality.

As the regional manager of Radio na Gaeltachta in Munster, he also spoke about misneach, which is the bravery of taking something on.

Momentum is a powerful part of sport but also in community revival, he said, as is meitheal, the gathering of local people to help each other and community organisations.

Given that the parish of Uibh Laoire includes Toonsbridge, Inchigeela, Ballingeary and Gougane, there is still lots of untapped potential for tourism in this area.

It is regarded as an untapped destination for tourists given its unspoilt natural beauty: its lakes, mountains and indigenous woodland.

Young and old gathered together on the opening night on June 19th and there was plenty of ceoil and craic to be had.

'It brought a great buzz to the area and is almost serving as a community centre,' said Shane Galvin.

'In an era where people are conscious about their health and wellbeing, we are giving people an opportunity to converse in our cafe, but we are also selling vegetables, eggs and honey that are locally sourced, and we are getting our coffee from West Cork Coffee, a roaster based in Bandon.

'We want to reduce carbon miles and keep everything as natural and as close to market as possible. We are hoping to expand that farm to fork experience – Bosca Sláinte is not quite Diddly Squat Farm but we are working on it.'