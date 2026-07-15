HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Lifestyle to be envied at impressive rural retreat

MODERN family living meets timeless countryside charm in Forenaught, an impressive detached residence in Castlehaven.

Lehane Auctioneers brings this property set on three quarters of an acre to the market guiding at €550,000.

Positioned on a generous site with uninterrupted open views, the selling agent notes that the house ‘presents a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial family home in a tranquil and highly desirable location’.

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A spacious gravel driveway leads to an attractive detached double garage that provides storage, workshop potential, or secure parking. Inside, the property offers bright and well-proportioned accommodation designed for comfortable family living.

Large windows throughout flood the home with natural light while framing picturesque views of the surrounding landscape. The welcoming layout provides ample space for both everyday living and entertaining, with generous reception areas and well-appointed

bedrooms.

Outside, the extensive manicured lawns and gardens create a wonderful sense of space and privacy, offering endless opportunities for outdoor recreation, gardening, or simply enjoying the peaceful surroundings.

‘This impressive family home offers exceptional outdoor living with a sheltered sun deck and spacious patio area, providing the perfect setting for al fresco dining, entertaining guests, or simply relaxing while enjoying the peaceful surroundings,’ according to the agents.

The property is five miles from Skibbereen town, and two miles from Leap and Union Hall.

Concludes the brochure: ‘You are sure to experience the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of in this beautiful countryside retreat.’

Viewing, by appointment, is highly recommended.