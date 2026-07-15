Tom Brady-approved Old Head Golf links plans major luxury expansion

ONE of the world's most exclusive golf resorts is planning another expansion, with proposals for more luxury guest accommodation at the iconic Old Head Golf Links near Kinsale.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Ashbourne Holdings Limited has lodged plans with Cork County Council for a major revamp of the clubhouse at Downmacpatrick, Old Head, including eight new guest bedrooms, alterations to its bar and restaurant and the conversion of a planned spa into luxury accommodation.

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The application also seeks retention permission for changes already carried out to the clubhouse, which was originally approved in 2020 and extended in 2024.

Those include reducing the size of the bar and restaurant, relocating the cigar room and changes to the building's southern façade.

Four of the new bedrooms would be created in a single-storey extension replacing a previously approved roof garden, while another four would come from converting a permitted spa and swimming pool on the lower ground floor.

The plans also include alterations to the pro shop, members' bar and lounge, members' changing rooms and other clubhouse facilities.

Previously published company accounts show Old Head welcomes around 20,000 visitors every year, with 80% travelling from overseas.

Ashbourne Holdings recorded pre-tax profits of €5 million on revenues of €14.93 million in 2024.

The resort's exclusivity was highlighted last month when former Manchester United captain Roy Keane recommended the course to NFL legend Tom Brady on the Stick to Football podcast.

Brady revealed he had already played Old Head and ‘loved it’.

Attempts to buy Old Head by US President Donald Trump were previously confirmed by the O'Connor family, although no deal was ever completed.

The deadline for submissions or observations on the latest planning application is July 30th.