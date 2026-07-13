Road safety advice for rural drivers

NEW data from the Road Safety Authority reveals that rural roads account for 85% of driver fatalities across Ireland.

Despite carrying less traffic than urban routes, these roads present a unique set of challenges, and certain mistakes behind the wheel can carry fines, such as the unsafe overtaking of a tractor, which could result in a €160 fine and three penalty points.

To highlight the most common risks, Julie-Ann Brannick, the customer care team lead at Chill, has outlined six rural road hazards Irish drivers should be aware of, along with practical advice on how to avoid them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first is the unsafe overtaking of tractors and slow-moving vehicles. Julie-Ann Brannick​ said farm machinery often travels below the speed limit on rural roads, particularly during busy summer periods such as silage and harvest season.

'While it can be frustrating to follow a slow-moving vehicle, impatience can lead drivers to attempt risky overtakes, but motorists should only overtake when there is a clear, unobstructed view ahead and enough space to complete the manoeuvre safely.

'They should also take notice of the road markings. Solid white lines show where visibility is restricted by hazards such as hidden dips and bends, which can quickly turn an overtake into a dangerous situation. Ignoring these road markings is extremely unsafe.

Another hazard includes hidden junctions and stop signs obscured by hedges, which is particularly important over the summer months when hedgerow growth is at its peak.

When dealing with livestock on the road, motorists must remember they can behave unpredictably and may suddenly change direction. Vehicles should slow down immediately and keep a safe distance. Avoid using the horn if possible, as it may startle the animals, causing them to spook.

The fourth most common risk involves narrow roads that offer limited passing space. When encountering oncoming traffic, drivers should reduce speed early and assess where the nearest safe passing area is. In some cases, it may be necessary to reverse to a wider section of road to allow vehicles to pass.

When dealing with mud, gravel, and slippery road surfaces drivers are advised that these can all reduce tyre grip, particularly when it has been raining. When drivers see uneven road surfaces, they should reduce speed and avoid sudden braking or sharp steering.

Finally, drivers should expect to share rural roads with more vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders, and joggers. They can sometimes be difficult to see, particularly around bends or where hedgerows restrict visibility so it is important to anticipate their presence, especially near villages, walking routes, and recreational trails.